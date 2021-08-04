Breaking: Surf Search for Missing Teen in Ocean City

Update: The Ocean City Fire Department released this statement Thursday morning

The Ocean City Beach Patrol (OCBP) responded to several swimmers in distress on Wednesday, August 4, in the area of 112th Street. At approximately 3:50 p.m., on-duty lifeguards noticed a group who appeared to be struggling to swim.

As three of the distressed swimmers exited the water, OCBP personnel attempted to rescue one swimmer being swept away in a rip current. At the same time, Ocean City Communications received a call about the same swimmer being swept away from shore. First responders from the Ocean City Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, and Natural Resources Police were immediately dispatched to the area to assist with the rescue. Ocean City Beach Patrol deployed a team of 50 Surf Rescue Technicians (SRT’s) to conduct an in-the-water search.

Despite a two-hour search and the best efforts of first responders, the 17-year-old swimmer was not located. The name of the swimmer, who is from Annapolis, Maryland, is not being released at this time.

