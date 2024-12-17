BREAKING: Sussex County Council Votes to Deny Electric Substation

The Sussex County Council has voted to deny Conditional Use No. 2515 for Renewable Redevelopment, LLC – for an electric substation on property adjacent to the Indian River Power Plant. The vote was 4 to 1 with Council President Mike Vincent voting to adopt the application. Council members Doug Hudson and Mark Schaeffer each commented that there would be no benefit to Sussex County – the benefits would all go to Maryland. Conditional Use No. 2515 has been defeated.