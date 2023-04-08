BREAKING: Three Shot at Christiana Mall in Newark
April 8, 2023/
An investigation by Delaware State Police into a shooting incident at the Christiana Mall has shut down the mall closed for the rest of tonight. Police confirm that there are 3 victims who were injured by gunfire and transported to an area hospital for medical treatment. There are currently no public safety concerns at Christiana Mall and the surrounding area.
The mall has been evacuated and an increased police presence will be seen at the mall while this investigation is ongoing.