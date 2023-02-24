Brennan Named Deputy Warden at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution

Deputy Warden at Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution

A promotion for the Security Superintendent at the Vaughn Correctional Facility. DOC officials have announced that John Brennan will fill the vacancy as deputy warden at the Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution – beginning on Monday. The office has been vacant since Baylor’s Deputy Warden was promoted to Warden at the women’s facility last December. Brennan is a 28-year DOC veteran – he joined the DOC as a Correctional Officer in 1994.

Additional information from the DOC:

Incoming Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution Deputy Warden John Brennan is a 28-year DOC veteran who completed his Academy training and joined the DOC as a Correctional Officer in 1994. He has served assignments in both the Bureau of Prisons and the Bureau of Community Corrections.

Brennan began his career at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center before transferring to the Employee Development Center as a Staff Training Relief Officer in 1997. Following that assignment, he served at the Sussex Community Correction Center from 1999 to 2001. His most notable achievements with the Department include serving as an Instructor from 2002 to 2011 and holding the office of Security Superintendent at James T. Vaughn Correctional Center from 2011 until his promotion to Deputy Warden. As an Instructor with the Department, Brennan was instrumental in providing initial training to newly hired correctional personnel and refresher training for experienced personnel.

Deputy Warden Brennan has been an active member of the East Coast Gangs Association and the Middle Atlantic-Great Lakes Organized Crime Law Enforcement Network. As the Security Superintendent at JTVCC with the rank of Major he is responsible for maintaining the safety and security of the DOC’s largest prison facility that houses the state’s most complex offender population. Brennan was instrumental in developing JTVCC’s Residential Treatment Unit to house offenders struggling with mental health illness. Brennan was also influential in creating a multi-classification unit at JTVCC to enhance security within the facility. Brennan has taken numerous specialized leadership courses offered by the National Correctional Institute and Law Enforcement Executive Development Association.



The Baylor Women’s Correctional Institution, the only women’s prison in Delaware, opened in December, 1991. The facility houses both pre-trial and sentenced adult females at minimum, medium, and maximum security levels. BWCI provides programming at all security levels. Programming provides offenders with opportunities to gain knowledge, acquire skills and learn an alternative life-style. BWCI provides treatment services, religious services, drug therapy, educational/vocational programs, counseling, and recreation.