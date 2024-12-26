Bridge Repairs to Resume over Sinepuxent Bay in Ocean City, MD Next Week

The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration will continue long-term repairs to the US 50 (Harry W. Kelley Memorial Bridge) over the Sinepuxent Bay in Ocean City, Worcester County next week. Beginning Friday January 3rd, crews will work 24 hours a day on the machinery room areas of the drawspan, necessitating roadway, sidewalk, and marine channel closures. Weather permitting, this work should be completed by March 17th. While this work is taking place, the two eastbound lanes and the eastbound sidewalk of the bridge will be closed to create a safe work zone. Two-way traffic will be maintained using the westbound lanes of the bridge.

Additional Information from MDOT

Covington Machine and Welding will use concrete barriers, barrels, and cones to direct motorists through the work zone. Arrow panels and VMS boards placed prior to the work zone will alert motorists to the closures and changing traffic patterns.