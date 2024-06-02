Bridge Replacement Project on Route 13 Business in Salisbury to Begin Monday Morning

Image courtesy MD State Highway Administration

On Monday, the Maryland State Highway Administration will begin the first major phase of the replacement of the Route 13 Business/South Salisbury Boulevard bridge over the Wicomico River. This is a 4-phase project that will be completed in 2026 – weather permitting. Expect crews to begin closing the northbound lanes of Route 13 Business and shifting traffic over to two temporary lanes. Southbound traffic will remain as is.

This project will replace the original 1937 bridge and bring new ADA-compliant sidewalks on both sides of the bridge, a shared-use hiker and biker path on the east side between East Carroll Street and East Main Street, refined traffic signal timing at the Route 13 Business and East Carroll Street intersection to allow for lead time at pedestrian crossings and resurfacing on Route 13 Business between East Carroll and Calvert Streets.