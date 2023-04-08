Bridgeville Area Crash Leaves 1 Dead and 1 Injured

One person is dead after a crash just after 10:30 Saturday night west of Bridgeville. Delaware State Police say a tractor trailer was northbound on Atlanta Road and failed to stop at the posted stop sign and collided with a westbound minivan on Federalsburg Road. The minivan went partially underneath the trailer and rotated as the trailer dragged it along.

The driver of the minivan, a 59 year old man from Conowingo, Maryland was properly restrained and pronounced dead at the scene. A 67 year old female front passenger in the minivan, from Federalsburg is hospitalized with critical injuries.

The driver of the tractor trailer, a 26 year old man from Richmond, Virginia was not injured. The investigation is continuing.