Bridgeville Area Intersection to Become All-Way Stop

DelDOT officials have decided to convert the intersection of State Route 18 (Cannon Road) and Wesley Church Road to a four-way stop intersection. From January 2016 through December 8th, 2022, a total of 25 crashes have occurred at this intersection. The reasons for the crashes include drivers failing to stop for the stop sign and entering the intersection from a stop into the path of an oncoming vehicle. Two people died in such crashes, most recently on December 5th. The improvements will include the installation of stop signs on all four approaches, STOP and STOP AHEAD pavement markings, and the conversion of the existing intersection control beacons to have flashing red signals facing all four approaches. Right now, only drivers on Wesley Church Road are required to stop. DelDOT has not set a date yet for implementing the change.