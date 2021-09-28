Bridgeville-Based Manufacturer Plans To Expand

A Bridgeville-based manufacturer has expansion plans.

Miller Metal Fabrication plans to build a 60,000-square-foot facility on eight-and-a-half acres of land next to the facility it already leases at the Newton Business Park, on Route 404 just west of Route 13. It plans to invest $7-million.

“We strongly believe this new “world class” production facility will be an integral part of our long-term growth strategy,” Miller Metal founder and owner Martin W. Miller said. “We are extremely appreciative to have State of Delaware support in this effort.”

Miller is receiving grants from the State Council on Development Finance from the Delaware Strategic Fund of nearly $208,000 for Capital Expenditure and $57,300 for Job Performance. The company has also received a Transportation Infrastructure Investment Fund Grant of $313,000 for construction of a new entrance.

Miller Manufacturing expects to add 19 positions and consolidate six positions from its shop in Greensboro, Maryland.

“Miller Metal Fabrication’s decision to expand their operations and build a new facility in Bridgeville is great news for Sussex County and for Delaware,” Governor John Carney said. “This expansion will create new jobs, and it reaffirms that Delaware is the ideal place for businesses to grow.”

“Sussex County is excited at the prospect of adding more good-paying jobs, thanks to Miller Metal Fabrication’s expansion plans and the approval of these grants,” Sussex County Council President Michael Vincent said in a statement. “Sussex County has a robust manufacturing sector, one that is thriving with many small and mid-size businesses. This funding will ensure another local company stays hard at work creating products that we can proudly say are made in America – and made right here in Sussex County.”