UPDATED: Bridgeville Election Canceled

UPDATED – 02/28/25 – Bridgeville voters will not go to the polls Saturday – the municipal election has been canceled after District 1 incumbent candidate Clifford Oliver withdrew from the race. Candidate Nadine Bravo is now unopposed and will fill the District 1 set for a 2-year term. No candidates filed for the District 4 seat – a representative from that district will be sought and appointed after the swearing-in ceremony on March 10th at the Bridgeville Public Library.

=======================================================

ORIGINAL STORY – 02/07/25 – Bridgeville voters in District 1 will elect one person to the Town Council on March 1st. The filing deadline for candidates ended a week ago; two candidates filed for the District 1 seat – incumbent Clifford Oliver and Nadine Bravo. However for the District 4 seat there were no candidates who filed – and Tom Carey is not running for re-election. The Commissioners will appoint someone to fill that seat after the March 1st election.