Bridgeville Man Arrested After Armed Confrontation in Felton

A Bridgeville man was arrested after he illegally entered a barn in the Felton area and threatened to victims with a firearm just after 11:30 Thursday night. Delaware State Police arrived at Black Swamp Road and learned that 55 year old John Baker of Bridgeville was intoxicated, got into an argument with a victim and then began assaulting the victim and pulled a handgun threatening to kill the victim. A second victim entered the area and Baker pointed the firearm at him as well. Baker ran out – firing a single shot into the air before leaving the property. Police recovered a spent shell casing.

On Friday, Baker called 9-1-1 and said he was at a gas station in Felton. He was arrested without incident. Baker gave the firearm to a friend – and detectives recovered the weapon.

Baker was taken to Troop 3 where he was charged with the below listed offenses:

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Burglary First Degree (Felony)

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)

Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 2 counts

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Terroristic Threatening

Offensive Touching

Baker was arraigned by the Justice of the Peace Court, and committed to the Department of Correction on a $116,600 cash bond.