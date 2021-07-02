Bridgeville Man Arrested after Pursuit from Lewes to Ellendale

Image courtesy DSP

A Bridgeville man has been arrested by Delaware State Police after leading trooper on a vehicle pursuit on Thursday. Police went to the Red Mill Inn in Lewes attempting to locate 22 year old Marquez Brewer, who was wanted for a shooting incident in the Coverdale Community. Brewer was spotted in the parking lot, but when police tried to contact him he drove out of the hotel parking lot – striking a motel pillar. Brewer struck two DSP cars as well as a civilian vehicle on Gravel Hill Road before losing control of his vehicle on Holly Tree Road near Ellendale where he was arrested. Brewer was treated for minor injuries – no one else was injured.

Brewer faces several felony offenses –

Possession of a Deadly Weapon During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)

Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony)

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Charges related to the pursuit and collisions are pending. He is being held at SCI in default of a $25,000 secured bond.