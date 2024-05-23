Bridgeville Man Arrested for 3rd Offense DUI; Child in Truck
Delaware State Police have arrested a 32-year-old Bridgeville man for felony DUI and drug offenses yesterday morning. According to police, just before 11:30 a.m., troopers saw the driver of a Ford pick-up making traffic violations and pulled the truck over. The driver, identified as Robert Layton, showed signs of impairment, and troopers also saw that there was a child in the truck. The troopers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and after the tests, Layton was arrested for driving under the influence. A computer check showed that he had two prior DUI-related convictions. During a search of Layton’s truck, troopers found approximately 2.9 grams of crack-cocaine, approximately 1.015 grams of suspected heroin, and approximately 1.15 grams of suspected powder cocaine. Layton faces several charges including 3rd Offense DUI and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on over $15,000 secured bond.
Robert Layton
List of Charges:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 1 (Felony)
- 3rd Offense DUI (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Failure to Have Insurance Identification in Possession
- Failure to Obey a Traffic Control Device
- Failure to Remain in a Single Lane