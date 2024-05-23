Bridgeville Man Arrested for 3rd Offense DUI; Child in Truck

Delaware State Police have arrested a 32-year-old Bridgeville man for felony DUI and drug offenses yesterday morning. According to police, just before 11:30 a.m., troopers saw the driver of a Ford pick-up making traffic violations and pulled the truck over. The driver, identified as Robert Layton, showed signs of impairment, and troopers also saw that there was a child in the truck. The troopers administered Standardized Field Sobriety Tests and after the tests, Layton was arrested for driving under the influence. A computer check showed that he had two prior DUI-related convictions. During a search of Layton’s truck, troopers found approximately 2.9 grams of crack-cocaine, approximately 1.015 grams of suspected heroin, and approximately 1.15 grams of suspected powder cocaine. Layton faces several charges including 3rd Offense DUI and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. He is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on over $15,000 secured bond.

Robert Layton

