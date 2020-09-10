Bridgeville Man Arrested For Assault

A Bridgeville man is charged with assault and other criminal offenses, according to Delaware State Police.

Police say an investigation determined that the suspect and a 63-year-old man got into an argument in the 18,000-block of Wesley Church Road.

According to police, 40-year-old Howard Page left the scene, then came back with an aluminum pipe and punched the victim with his fist. Page then left again, but troopers say he was arrested at his residence in Bridgeville.

He is charged with possession of a deadly weapon during commission of a felony, aggravated menacing and assault.