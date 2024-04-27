Bridgeville Man Arrested for False Report; Two Teens Arrested for Gun Charges

A Bridgeville man has been arrested for falsely reporting a burglary and two 15 year old boys are charged with weapons offenses. Delaware State Police were called to Abby’s Way in Bridgeville on April 17 for a burglary. Police say 47 year old Andrew May reported that someone got into his house and stole a gun. During their investigation, police determined no one entered the house and May gave the gun to one of the 15 year olds and the ammunition and magazines to the other. Police also learned the teen sold the gun, which has not been recovered.

May was arrested on April 19th and charged with the crimes listed below:

Giving a Firearm to a Person Prohibited (Felony)

Falsely Reporting an Incident

May was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on a $4,000 unsecured bond.

On April 19, 2024, the 15-year-old turned himself in at Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on a $10,000 secured bond.

Possession of a Deadly Weapon by a Person Under 18 (Felony)

Possession of Ammunition by a Person Under 18 (Felony)

On April 25, 2024, the 15-year-old turned himself in at Troop 5, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and released to the custody of a parent.