Bridgeville Man Arrested for Producing and Distributing Child Pornography

Federal agents have arrested a 30-year-old Bridgeville man on federal charges of producing and distributing child sexual abuse material. According to court documents, Thomas Twilley is accused of sexually abusing a child, taking sexually explicit photos of the child and sharing the images with an administrator of an online CSAM network. Twilley faces charges of production and distribution of child pornography. If convicted, he faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years in federal prison. Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case with assistance from the Delaware Child Predator Task Force and Delaware State Police.

The charges contained in the criminal complaint are merely accusations, and the defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.