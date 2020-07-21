Bridgeville Man Arrested For Reckless Endangering

A Bridgeville man who was wanted for an incident that involved shots being fired earlier this month is in custody.

Delaware State Police say 18-year-old Damaj Showell was in the passenger seat of a vehicle and fired a gunshot toward his father as his father was walking along Mill Park Drive the night of July 9th.

The man was not struck.The two had argued earlier that day.

Delaware State Police say Showell turned himself in at Troop Five Monday. He is charged with reckless endangering, weapons offenses and breach of release.

Showell was being held on secured bond.