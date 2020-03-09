Bridgeville man arrested for shooting in Seaford

64-year-old Rafael A. Pena-Suarez, of Bridgeville, DE – Delaware State Police

A Bridgeville man has been arrested in connection with a shooting in Seaford.

Delaware State Police have arrested 64-year-old Rafael A. Pena-Suarez in connection with a shooting that occurred at approximately 10:28 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020, at a local area bar and package store.

The preliminary investigation determined that troopers were dispatched to “The Woodshed” on Bridgeville Highway for reports of a shooting.

Troopers arrived and located a 41-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was removed from the scene by EMS and transported to a local hospital where he was listed in stable condition.

There were no other reported injuries as a result of the incident.

Pena-Suarez was developed as a suspect and arrested. He was charged with Attempted Murder First Degree, Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony, and Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited. He was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $280,000 cash bond.