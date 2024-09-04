Bridgeville Man Arrested for Threatening Victim with Gun During Argument

A Bridgeville man has been arrested for an incident of aggravated menacing that occurred in Seaford. According to police, the 42-year-old victim had been involved in an argument on Middleford Road with a man identified as Jacob Shade of Bridgeville. During the argument, Shade pulled a gun and pressed it against the victim’s chest. The victim was not hurt. Shade was arrested and taken to Troop 5, where he was charged with Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony and Aggravated Menacing–both felonies. Shade was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and is now at Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,000 cash bond.