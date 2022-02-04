Bridgeville Man Arrested for Vehicle Theft

Image courtesy Seaford Police

A Bridgeville man has been arrested for theft of a vehicle and other offenses. Seaford Police were called to Pine Street around 8 Friday morning for a stolen vehicle. The owner told police one tire needed air and he connected an air compressor and went into his home. The victim looked out and spotted a man driving off in his vehicle. About 90 minuted later the vehicle was spotted in the Motel 6 parking lot. Police contacted the driver, 36 year old Matthew Davis of Bridgeville, who was arrested. Davis also fit the description of an other incident the night before near Dover Street where the owners of another vehicle spotted a man lying in the back seat of their car – and then ran from the scene. Davis admitted to both incidents. He’s charged with:

Possession Deadly Weapon by Person Prohibited

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Attempted Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Theft

Drug Paraphernalia

Criminal Trespassing

Davis is being held at SCI in default of a $66,300 secured bond.