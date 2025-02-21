Bridgeville Man Arrested on 7th Offense DUI by Seaford PD

Seaford Police conducted a computer registration check on a vehicle traveling on Bridgeville Highway and found the driver was wanted by Georgetown Police. A traffic stop was made and police confirmed the driver, 60 year old William Terry of Bridgeville, was the wanted subject. As police arrested Terry they saw signs of impairment and further investigation Terry was arrested on the following offenses:

7 th offense DUI

Driving with an Expired License

Learner’s Permit violation

Terry was also presented on the active charges from Georgetown Police.

He’s being held at SCI in default of a $50,101 cash bail.