Bridgeville Man Arrested On Drug Charges

A Bridgeville man has been arrested on drug-related charges following a criminal investigation that led members of the Delaware State Police Governors Task Force and Probation and Parole to visit a home on Evans Drive.
During this investigation, according to Delaware State Police, some heroin and crack cocaine were found as well as drug paraphernalia and more than $3,900 in suspected drug proceeds.
42-year-old Jerome Charleston was taken into custody and arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.
State Police released these details about the arrest of Jerome Charleston:
Through the investigation the following items were located:
- Approximately 6.279 grams of heroin
- Approximately 7.5 grams of crack cocaine
- Drug paraphernalia
- Approximately $3,941.00 in suspected drug proceeds
Charleston was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following crimes:
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance- Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of a Controlled Substance- Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)
He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $32,000.00 secured bond.