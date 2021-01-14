Bridgeville Man Arrested On Drug Charges

A Bridgeville man has been arrested on drug-related charges following a criminal investigation that led members of the Delaware State Police Governors Task Force and Probation and Parole to visit a home on Evans Drive.

During this investigation, according to Delaware State Police, some heroin and crack cocaine were found as well as drug paraphernalia and more than $3,900 in suspected drug proceeds.

42-year-old Jerome Charleston was taken into custody and arrested for possession of controlled substances and possession of drug paraphernalia.

State Police released these details about the arrest of Jerome Charleston:

Through the investigation the following items were located:

Approximately 6.279 grams of heroin

Approximately 7.5 grams of crack cocaine

Drug paraphernalia

Approximately $3,941.00 in suspected drug proceeds

Charleston was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following crimes:

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance- Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance- Tier 1 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (2 counts)

He was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $32,000.00 secured bond.