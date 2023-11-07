Bridgeville Man Arrested on Drug Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A Bridgeville man has been arrested after a traffic stop early this/Tuesday morning. Delaware State Troopers on patrol in Seaford spotted a LeSabre without a passenger side headlight and attempted to stop the car. The operator, later identified as 47 year old Frederick Daniels, failed to comply and continued at a slow speed – then abandoned the vehicle and ran off on foot with a fanny pack satchel cross his chest. As Daniels was being apprehended, he disregarded the trooper’s commands to put his hands behind his back and kept reaching under his body. After he was handcuffed, the trooper discovered a clear knotted plastic bag containing suspected powder cocaine, on the ground beneath Daniels’ stomach. A search incident to arrest led to the discovery of an undisclosed amount of cash, approximately 32.03 grams of marijuana, approximately 15.4 grams of methamphetamine, approximately .29 grams of cocaine, two prescription pills, and approximately .112 grams of heroin.

Daniels was taken to Troop 5 and charged with the following crimes:

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity With Intent to Deliver (Felony)

Possession of a Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)

Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony)

Possession of Marijuana Other Than Personal Use Quantity

Possession of a Controlled Substance Without a Prescription

Resisting Arrest

Possession of a Controlled Substance – 2 counts

Traffic Charges

Daniels was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $25,702 secured bond.