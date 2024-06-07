Bridgeville Man Arrested on Gun & Drug Charges

Image courtesy DSP

A search warrant was executed just after 6 Friday morning at a residence on Polk Road in Bridgeville after a two-month long drug investigation of 50 year old Willie Anderson of Bridgeville who was suspected of the large-scale distribution of drugs. Anderson was arrested at the residence and a search turned up drugs and multiple firearms.

Image courtesy DSP

10 firearms: 1 shotgun, 2 rifles, 3 handguns, and 4 revolvers

Multiple types and rounds of ammunition

Approximately 350.47 grams of cocaine

Approximately 6.2 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 234 dextroamphetamine pills

Approximately 52 Suboxone strips

$13,293 in suspected drug dealing proceeds

A computer inquiry revealed Anderson is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition. Anderson was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Unlawful to Knowingly Operate Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony) – 21 counts

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled or Counterfeit Substance (Felony)

Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Anderson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,158,600 cash bond.