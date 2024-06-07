Bridgeville Man Arrested on Gun & Drug Charges
June 7, 2024/
A search warrant was executed just after 6 Friday morning at a residence on Polk Road in Bridgeville after a two-month long drug investigation of 50 year old Willie Anderson of Bridgeville who was suspected of the large-scale distribution of drugs. Anderson was arrested at the residence and a search turned up drugs and multiple firearms.
- 10 firearms: 1 shotgun, 2 rifles, 3 handguns, and 4 revolvers
- Multiple types and rounds of ammunition
- Approximately 350.47 grams of cocaine
- Approximately 6.2 grams of crack cocaine
- Approximately 234 dextroamphetamine pills
- Approximately 52 Suboxone strips
- $13,293 in suspected drug dealing proceeds
A computer inquiry revealed Anderson is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing firearms and/or ammunition. Anderson was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below:
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 3 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Unlawful to Knowingly Operate Clandestine Laboratory (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by Person Prohibited (Felony) – 21 counts
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)
- Possession with Intent to Deliver Controlled or Counterfeit Substance (Felony)
- Possession of Controlled Substance Tier 1 Quantity (Felony) – 2 counts
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
Anderson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $1,158,600 cash bond.