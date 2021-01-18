Bridgeville Man Charged after Harrington Crash

Image courtesy DSP

A Bridgeville man has been arrested on multiple criminal and traffic offenses after an early morning crash on Sunday. Delaware State Police say 21 year old Brandon Palmer was involved in a single-vehicle crash just after 4am on Route 13 in Harrington. Police smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle – an inventory search of the vehicle turned up a 9mm revolver with an obliterated serial number, over 9 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia and over $1130 in suspected drug proceeds. Palmer is charged with a variety of drug, weapons and traffic offenses. He’s being held at SCI in default of a $7401 secured bond.