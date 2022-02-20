Bridgeville Man Charged after Shooting in Seaford

Image courtesy Seaford PD

Seaford Police have arrested a Bridgeville man in a shooting in the parking lot of the Meadowbridge Apartments on February 11th. Police identified 36 year old Eric Jackson as a suspect – and spotted Jackson’s vehicle leaving the apartment complex on Saturday and arrested him without incident. He was found with 8 bags of marijuana and a loaded 9mm handgun.

In relation to the shooting investigation, Jackson was charged with the following:

Attempted Assault 1st Degree

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Disorderly Conduct.

In relation to the traffic stop on 02/19/2022, Jackson was charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (2 counts)

Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony

Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon

Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance

Jackson was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Courts and committed to the Department of Corrections in lieu of $101,000.00 cash bail for the shooting investigation and $100,000.00 cash bail for the traffic stop leading to the firearm and marijuana recovery.