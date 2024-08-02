Bridgeville Man Charged with 5th Offense DUI

Image courtesy DSP

A Bridgeville man has been arrested for DUI after a traffic stop Thursday morning just after 11 near Seaford. Delaware State Police spotted a Fiesta on Coverdale Road with a license plate that was not displayed properly. The trooper observed the driver make an additional traffic violation and made a traffic stop. Police say the driver, 40 year old Willie Massey showed signs of impairment and was given standard field sobriety tests and arrested for DUI. A computer check showed Massey had four prior DUI-related convictions.

Massey is charged with the following offenses:

5 th Offense DUI (Felony)

Offense DUI (Felony) Display of License Plate Violation

Failure to Use Turn Signal

Massey was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,002 cash bond.