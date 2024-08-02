Bridgeville Man Charged with 5th Offense DUI
A Bridgeville man has been arrested for DUI after a traffic stop Thursday morning just after 11 near Seaford. Delaware State Police spotted a Fiesta on Coverdale Road with a license plate that was not displayed properly. The trooper observed the driver make an additional traffic violation and made a traffic stop. Police say the driver, 40 year old Willie Massey showed signs of impairment and was given standard field sobriety tests and arrested for DUI. A computer check showed Massey had four prior DUI-related convictions.
Massey is charged with the following offenses:
- 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
- Display of License Plate Violation
- Failure to Use Turn Signal
Massey was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,002 cash bond.