Bridgeville Man Charged with 5th Offense DUI

August 2, 2024/Mari Lou

Image courtesy DSP

A Bridgeville man has been arrested for DUI after a traffic stop Thursday morning just after 11 near Seaford. Delaware State Police spotted a Fiesta on Coverdale Road with a license plate that was not displayed properly. The trooper observed the driver make an additional traffic violation and made a traffic stop. Police say the driver, 40 year old Willie Massey showed signs of impairment and was given standard field sobriety tests and arrested for DUI. A computer check showed Massey had four prior DUI-related convictions.

Massey is charged with the following offenses:

  • 5th Offense DUI (Felony)
  • Display of License Plate Violation
  • Failure to Use Turn Signal

Massey was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $5,002 cash bond.

