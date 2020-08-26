Bridgeville Man Charged With Burglary

A Bridgeville man is charged with burglarizing a neighboring home.

According to Delaware State Police, someone obtained a ladder from the home’s garage and got in through a second floor window as a tenant was at the home.

Troopers say 32-year-old Ronald Smith tried to run when he was approached, but he was caught a short distance away.

Police also discovered that Smith was under a no-contact order to stay away from the residence.

Smith was being held on secured bond.

Smith was transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following:

Burglary First Degree – Occupied Dwelling (Felony)

Theft Under $1500 Where a Victim is 62 Yrs of Age or Older (Felony)

Resisting Arrest

Breach of Release

Smith was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $7000.00 secured bond.