Bridgeville Man Charged With Burglary

A Bridgeville man is charged with burglarizing a neighboring home.
According to Delaware State Police, someone obtained a ladder from the home’s garage and got in through a second floor window as a tenant was at the home.
Troopers say 32-year-old Ronald Smith tried to run when he was approached, but he was caught a short distance away.
Police also discovered that Smith was under a no-contact order to stay away from the residence.
Smith was being held on secured bond.
Smith was transported back to Troop 5 where he was charged with the following:
- Burglary First Degree – Occupied Dwelling (Felony)
- Theft Under $1500 Where a Victim is 62 Yrs of Age or Older (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
- Breach of Release
Smith was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $7000.00 secured bond.