Bridgeville Man Charged With Burglary

Mark Fowser
A Bridgeville man is charged with burglarizing a neighboring home.

According to Delaware State Police, someone obtained a ladder from the home’s garage and got in through a second floor window as a tenant was at the home.

Troopers say 32-year-old Ronald Smith tried to run when he was approached, but he was caught a short distance away.

Police also discovered that Smith was under a no-contact order to stay away from the residence.

Smith was being held on secured bond.

State Police released these charges against Ronald Smith:

  • Burglary First Degree – Occupied Dwelling (Felony)
  • Theft Under $1500 Where a Victim is 62 Yrs of Age or Older (Felony)
  • Resisting Arrest
  • Breach of Release

Smith was arraigned before the Justice of the Peace Court and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $7000.00 secured bond.