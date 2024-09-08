Bridgeville Man Charged with DUI & Drug Offenses after Traffic Stop

A traffic stop just before midnight Friday near Seaford for an expired registration led Delaware State Police to arrest a Bridgeville man on a variety of charges. Police contacted the driver, 41 year old Jeremy Ferrell of Bridgeville and observed signs of impairment and administered standardized field sobriety tests. Ferrell was arrested and a search of his vehicle turned up over 14 grams of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Ferrell is charged with the following offenses:

Possess with Intent to Deliver Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Possession Controlled Substance Tier 2 Quantity (Felony)

Driving a Vehicle Under the Influence of Drug

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia

Expired Tags

Ferrell was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $9,620 secured bond.