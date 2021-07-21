Bridgeville Man Charged With Vehicle Theft

A Bridgeville man has been arrested in a vehicle that was reported stolen in Maryland.

Delaware State Police said a trooper who was on patrol in the area of the Rodney Village Shopping Center in Dover spotted a red Pontiac Firebird with Maryland registration in the parking lot. A computer check determined that the vehicle was stolen.

The single occupant of the car, 57-year-old Gary Scott, was charged with theft of a motor vehicle. Scott was arraigned and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $2,000 secured bond.