Bridgeville Man Dies in Crash West of Georgetown

A single vehicle crash west of Georgetown has left a Bridgeville man dead. Delaware State Police say just before 11pm, the 36 year old driver of a Mercedes SUV was southbound on Old Furnace Road. After he went through the intersection at Asbury Road, he failed to negotiate a slight curve in the road and went off the side of the road and into a ditch striking a series of drainage pipes, a mail box and a utility pole. Police say the SUV overturned and came to a stop upright in the front yard of a residence.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene – his name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.