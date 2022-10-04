Bridgeville Man Sentenced on Pornography Charges

The US Attorney for the District of Delaware announced that a Bridgeville man has been sentenced to 235 months – or 19 ½ years – in prison for attempting to get pornographic photographs from a minor. Once released from prison, 57 year old Frank Bucklew will spend 10 years on federal supervised release.

Court documents show Bucklew, who is a registered sex offender in Maryland since 2000, spoke through dating app with an undercover police officer that he believed was a 14 year old girl. He had detailed sexual discussions with the ‘girl’ and repeatedly asked that she send pornographic images of herself.