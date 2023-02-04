Bridgeville Municipal Election in March – Canceled

February 4, 2023/Mari Lou

There will be no municipal election on Saturday, March 4th in Bridgeville. Three seats were up for election – and three candidates filed for those seats

  • Clifford Oliver filed for the District 1 seat – a 2 year term.
  • John Tomeski (I) filed for the District 3 seat – a 1 year term
  • Thomas Carey(I) filed for the District 4 seat – a 2 year term.

The Commissioners will be sworn in at the regularly scheduled meeting at 7pm on March 13th at the Bridgeville Public Library.

