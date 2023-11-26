Bridgeville Woman Charged After Crash in Millsboro

A Bridgeville woman faces charges after a crash just before 5:30 Saturday evening on Betts Pond Road near Millsboro. Delaware State Police say a Ford Edge, driven by a 20 year old Bridgeville woman, missed a curve near Delaware Avenue and went off the roadway striking a guardrail and a tree. A 21 year old and 7 year old passenger sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The driver is charged with 2 counts of 2nd degree vehicular assault, endangering the welfare of a child, DUI and other traffic offenses.

The roadway was closed for several hours between Delaware Avenue and Fox Run Road while police investigated and DelDOT officials repaired the guardrail.