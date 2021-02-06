Bridgeville Woman Charged with Felony Assault

Image courtesy DSP

A Bridgeville woman has been arrested on felony charges after an assault that occurred in Ellendale. Delaware State Police were called to Willow Street just before noon on Friday after 24 year old Aliseya Cephas and a 25 year old female acquaintance were arguing when Cephas pulled a knife and threatened to kill the other woman. When the victim tried to leave, Cephas threatened her a second time with a pair of scissors. The victim left and got into her vehicle and Cephas assaulted her with pepper spray – as police arrived. Cephas was arrested and charged with 2nd degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon and aggravated menacing. She is free on a $10,000 unsecured bond. The victim did not require medical treatment.