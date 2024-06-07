Bridgeville Woman Charged with Felony Drug Offenses

Image courtesy DSP

A traffic stop by Delaware State Police in Seaford Thursday afternoon led to the arrest of a Bridgeville woman on felony drug charges. Police spotted a vehicle on Concord Road – and a computer check revealed the tag was suspended due to no insurance. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and contacted the four occupants – one was identified as 31 year old Jasmine Thomas of Bridgeville. A search turned up empty bags of suspected heroin – and a search of Thomas’ bookbag turned up the following:

Approximately 4.26 grams of crack cocaine

Approximately 4.28 grams of cocaine

85 bags containing approximately 0.595 grams of heroin

$2,966 in suspected drug dealing proceeds

Thomas was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop 5, where she was charged with the following offenses:

Possession with Intent to Deliver a Counterfeit or Controlled Substance (Felony) – 3 counts

Possess of a Controlled or Counterfeit Substance without a Prescription – 3 counts

Thomas was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and released on her own recognizance.