Brief Lockdown at Snow Hill High School This Morning Due to Incident Determined to be Suicide

The Talk of Delmarva has learned that this morning around 10:00 a.m., out of an abundance of caution, Snow Hill High School went into lockdown for a brief time due to a suicide. That’s the word from Chief R. Andrew McGee of the Snow Hill Police Department. Within minutes, local law enforcement was on scene and determined that the incident was isolated to the location of the call for service and the scene was secure with no one at-large. This information was provided to Worcester County Public Schools and normal operations resumed. The Worcester County Bureau of Investigation is assisting the Snow Hill Police Department in the investigation. The Talk of Delmarva will have more information as it becomes available.