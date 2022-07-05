Brush Fire Breaks Out Adjacent to Baywood

A brush fire in the Long Neck area scorched about two acres of high-grass, brush and pine trees on Independence Day.

Members of the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company and Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company responded Monday afternoon to the area of John J. Williams Highway and Greens Way, next to Baywood Greens. Crews works to control and put out the fire, and traffic was restricted for a while.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.