Brutal Heat Bears Down On Delmarva

The best way to beat the heat: stay out of it.

The Sussex County Emergency Operations Center passes along guidance from the CDC that staying in air conditioning is one sure way to avoid the effects of oppressive heat and humidity.

If you do have to go out, take plenty of precautions to avoid heat exhaustion or heat stroke: reschedule outdoor activities for the early morning or evening hours if possible, drink plenty of water and wear light, loose-fitting clothing.

The Wicomico County Health Department is opening a cooling center in the Midway Room at the Wicomico County Civic Center from 11 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. today, Tuesday and Wednesday.

Masks will be required of visitors, who are also asked to bring their own beverages, food and medications. Pets will be sheltered separately by Animal Control and kept cool and comfortable until being returned to the owner.

Anyone in need of transportation to the Civic Center’s cooling center may call Shore Transit.