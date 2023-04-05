Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence Delays Opening

The opening of the Bryan Allen Stevenson School of Excellence in Georgetown has been delayed by a year. The School requested the delay to give them time to attract more students for the sixth and seventh grades. They are currently 76 students short of their goal of 200 students, but state Education officials say if BASSE reaches its goal over the coming year – the new charter school would open in September of 2024. The 124 students already enrolled this fall can attend their home feeder schools for the upcoming academic year – or apply to choice into another school with remaining capacity.

Additional information from the DOE:

Delaware’s charter school law states all charter schools must have 80 percent of their enrollment by April 1st to operate the following academic year. The School Choice application deadline was in January, however the delayed opening is considered “good cause” under the law to allow the students to participate.