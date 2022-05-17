Buffer Ordinance Approved by Sussex County Council

The Sussex County Council paid tribute to two County business women during this week’s meeting. They honored Lisa St Clair, the owner of Tailbangers in Millsboro who is Delaware’s Small Business Owner of the Year and Jennifer McMillan, owner of JennyGems, this year’s Delaware Woman-Owned Small Business Person of the Year.

In Old Business the County revisited the Buffer Ordinance. Assistant County Attorney Vince Robertson brought the Council 11 amendments that have been tweaked over the past few months after two weeks of public hearings and discussion with staff and the Council. After each of the amendments was approved, the Council approved the overall amended buffer ordinance with a unanimous vote. The ordinance goes into effect in 6 months. Council President Mike Vincent says this amended ordinance is much better than what they started with – and can be amended in the future if the need is there. CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THE BUFFER ORDINANCE

There were two public hearings during the morning session. One to authorize the issuance of $1.3-million of general obligation bonds in connection with increased costs associated with the Mulberry Knoll Sewer District Project. The Council approved the bond issue with a 5 to 0 vote.

The Council also adopted the building construction standards in the international building code 2021 edition. Two county residents spoke on the issue of automatic residential sprinklers, which are currently exempted from one and two-family dwellings and townhouses. While both residents agree that sprinklers save lives – they both agree they are costly in newly built homes. While the Council approved the ordinance, President Mike Vincent agrees they need more information before changes might be made – and the ordinance can be amended in the future if needed.

Rendering of Convenience Store & Office Building planned for Route 24 & Mulberry Knoll Road in Lewes. Image courtesy Sussex County Government

During the afternoon session the Council approved a Conditional Use application (No. 2318) for a convenience store with fueling station and office building to be located on Route 24 between Mulberry Knoll Road and Beacon Middle School. During the public hearing there was no one who spoke either for or against the application which was approved 5 to 0.

The Council also approved a Change of Zone application (No. 1962) for a parcel of land on Kings Highway northeast of the intersection with Gills Neck Road. Because of business dealings with the property owner, Councilman John Rieley recused himself from the public hearing and vote. Again there was no one who spoke for or against the application and it was approved with a 4 to 0 vote.