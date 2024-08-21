Burglary at Dover Area Business Under Investigation

Dover Police Department is investigating a burglary that occurred at Little Caesars Pizza early Tuesday morning. Dover Police were dispatched to the business for a late report of the burglary. Police say that at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, a delivery crew was at the business making a scheduled drop off. During this time, an outside door was left unsecured and someone entered the store, gained entry into the cash register, and removed an undisclosed amount of money then left.

The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black shirt and overalls.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Dover Police Department at (302) 736-7130. Callers may remain anonymous. Tips may also be submitted to law enforcement through Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at www.delaware.crimestoppersweb. com ; a cash reward is possible for information leading to an arrest.