Burglary at Lincoln Business This Morning

Delaware State Police need your help to identify a person they are looking for in connection with a burglary that occurred early this morning. Whoever did this broke a window at Wilson’s Auction Sales in Lincoln and stole money from inside the business. If anyone can identify this person, call State Police Trooper T. Wolford at Troop 5 at 302-337-1090 or by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800 TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.