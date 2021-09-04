Burglary Probe Leads To Georgetown Man’s Arrest

A Georgetown man has been arrested in connection with several recent burglaries at area businesses.

Delaware State Police said 45-year-old Jimmie Hayes Junior was arrested based on a surveillance photo and assistance from the community Thursday. Hayes is charged with three counts each of burglary, possession of burglar tools, conspiracy, theft ,and other offenses.

A total of three burglaries were investigated in the case. In each case, police said the suspect forced entry into the establishments, placed merchandise in a bag and left the scene.

Hayes was being held at Sussex Correctional Institution on $19,000 cash bond.