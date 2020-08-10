Burglary Suspect Caught Near Home In Seaford

A Seaford man is charged with burglary and other crimes after State Police say the owner of a home realized she was not alone when she got home.

Early Sunday morning, troopers responded to the home and found evidence that the perpetrator got in through a window. Police cleared the inside of the home, then a K-9 assisted search led troopers to a man who was lying on the ground near some bushes.

36-year-old Gregory Wilkinson was taken into custody. Police say items belonging to the victim were damaged and removed from her home.

Wilkinson is charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief. He was being held on secured bond.

Wilkinson was arraigned in the Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on $4,000.00 secured bond.