Burn Ban Now In Effect in Worcester County

The Worcester County Fire Marshal has issued a burn ban – effective immediately. This ban applies to all outdoor ignition sources – with the exception of proper use of gas and charcoal grills, campfires at the County’s commercial, State and Federal campgrounds, permitted official Ocean City bonfires, private property recreational campfires that are limited to a fire area of two feet with a height of three feet, public fireworks displays and volunteer fire company training exercises.

The ban is because of the current dry conditions in the county and will remain in effect until the conditions dissipate.

All existing outdoor burn permits have been rescinded,” Environmental Programs Director Bob Mitchell said. “Our water tables are extremely low, and this is confirmed by County and USGS monitoring well networks. We have extremely low precipitation totals, and the US drought monitor has the county under a moderate drought category.”

For further information, contact Fire Marshal Owens at 410-632-5666.