Burn Ban Now in Effect in Worcester County

Effective immediately, Worcester County Fire Marshal Jeff McMahon issued a burn ban, and ALL outdoor burning is banned for an indefinite period of time in Worcester County.

The ban applies to all outdoor ignition sources, with the following exceptions: proper use of gas and charcoal grills, campfires at the County’s commercial, State, and Federal campgrounds, permitted official Ocean City bonfires, private property recreational campfires that are limited to a fire area of two feet with a height of three feet, public fireworks displays, and volunteer fire company training exercises.

Officials say the ban will remain in effect until the dry conditions dissipate. All existing outdoor burn permits have been rescinded.

For further information, contact Fire Marshal McMahon at 410-632-5666