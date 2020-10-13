‘Burnout’ Driver Arrested On A Variety Of Charges

A man who was doing screeching burnouts on Deer Forest Road is facing charges.

Delaware State Police say a homeowner observed the activity and shined a flashlight toward the pick-up truck to identify the driver.

The vehicle started to slide toward him, at which point the 65-year-old man threw the flashlight at the vehicle’s bumper.

According to State Police, the driver stopped, questioned the man about the thrown object – then, the man heard what sounded like a shotgun being cocked.

Then, the operator drove away.

An investigation led troopers to the suspected driver, 18-year-old Fredrick Norwood of Bridgeville.

Police say Norwood was found nearby, with two shotguns in plain view in his pick-up truck – as well as empty beer cans.

Norwood is charged with aggravated menacing, reckless endangering, weapons offenses, reckless driving, DUI and other offenses.