UPDATE : Bus Accident Closes Route 13 SB In Dover

An accident involving a bus closed Route 13 southbound in Dover south of Dover Downs / International Speedway this morning.

The crash occurred shortly before 6:00 a.m. Numerous fire and rescue personnel responded.

The incident is still under investigation. Dover Police said a vehicle rear-ended a passenger bus. The driver of the vehicle was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries. No other injuries have been reported.

Southbound traffic was being diverted at Leipsic Road / North State Street.