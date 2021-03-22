‘Bus Stop’ Sculpture Decorates Rehoboth City Hall

The atrium of Rehoboth Beach City Hall now showcases another work of art.

It’s a sculpture created by Gary Hughes called “Bus Stop,” and it is just that – depicting three people waiting for a bus. The sculpture is bright white and is made of polyester resin and fiberglass.

The Rehoboth Art League and the City came to an agreement to place the work of art at City Hall. It was donated by the Academy Art Museum of Easton to the Rehoboth Art League two years ago.

Gary Hughes and his wife relocated to Rehoboth Beach in 2013, where he worked out of a studio. Gary Hughes passed away in 2016.

“We are happy that this relationship between the City and the Art League continues to grow,” City Manager Sharon Lynn said. “The sculpture is a striking focal point in the atrium and can be seen from outside through the windows. We hope that as the pandemic restrictions relax, members of the public will be able to come in and enjoy it.”

“Gary would be so honored to be part of Rehoboth’s artistic life, but he probably would not be surprised,” Gary Hughes’ widow Ellen Roney Hughes said. She is a board member of the Art League and the chair of the Collections Committee. “He was a passionate man who believed in his work and the people and places he loved. And he loved Rehoboth; he swam, fished and sailed its waters and walked and biked its coast gaining inspiration for his art. He lived a beautiful life, creative, dynamic, spontaneous, and colorful. He was very, very witty. I am very grateful to the City of Rehoboth and to the Rehoboth Art League for this striking and humorous installation and hope it makes people laugh. He would love that.”